Caruso (ankle) is questionable to play Friday against the Heat.

The Bulls are facing a win-or-go-home scenario Friday against the Heat, and the potential loss of Caruso would be massive due to his ability on defense and contributions across the board. However, he's dealing with a "significant" ankle sprain, so his status against Miami is in doubt, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reports. Javonte Green, Torrey Craig and Dalen Terry would be the main candidates to take on more minutes if Caruso ends up being ruled out.