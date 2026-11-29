Caruso registered 13 points (5-8 FG, 3-6 3Pt), three rebounds, four assists and one steal across 24 minutes during Saturday's 119-111 loss to Milwaukee.

Caruso led Oklahoma City's second unit in scoring and assists while shooting efficiently from beyond the arc. The veteran guard isn't someone fantasy managers should rely on for consistent double-digit scoring, but his ability to supplement his defensive contributions with assists and three-pointers makes him an intriguing streaming option in category-based leagues.