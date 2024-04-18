Caruso (ankle), who is questionable for Friday's Play-In Game against the Heat, underwent further evaluation Thursday that revealed reduced swelling, creating increased optimism that he'll be available for the win-or-go-home matchup against Miami, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reports.

Wojnarowski reported Wednesday night that Caruso had sustained a "significant" left ankle sprain Wednesday against Atlanta that put his availability for Friday's matchup in doubt. However, the 30-year-old appears to be trending in the right direction and will likely be a game-time decision as the Bulls attempt to secure the No. 8 seed in the playoffs. If Caruso is unavailable against Miami, Javonte Green, Torrey Craig and Dalen Terry could see additional playing time.