Dosunmu (quadriceps) is considered questionable for Sunday's regular-season finale versus the Knicks.

Dosunmu is in danger of missing his fourth straight game due to a right quadriceps contusion to close out the regular-season. More clarity on his status figures to come after he tests things out during pregame warmups. Dalen Terry and Onuralp Bitim (wrist) would be candidates for bigger roles should Dosunmu not get the green light.