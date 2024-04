Dosunmu (quad) is available for Friday's Play-In Game against the Heat, Ira Winderman of the South Florida Sun Sentinel reports.

Despite missing the final four games of the regular season, Dosunmu played 41 minutes in Wednesday's Play-In victory over Atlanta, putting up 19 points, three assists, two blocks and a rebound. After playing over 40 minutes Wednesday, the Bulls are not expected to limit the 24-year-old's minutes, especially in a win-or-go-home scenario.