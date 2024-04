Dosunmu (quadriceps) is questionable for Friday's Play-In Game against Miami.

Dosunmu sat out the final four games of the regular season due to a right quadriceps contusion but returned to action to begin the postseason Wednesday against Atlanta. He tallied 19 points, three assists, two blocks and a rebound in 41 minutes in his return to action, and he should see plenty of playing time if he's cleared to play once again, especially if Alex Caruso (ankle) is unavailable.