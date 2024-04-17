Dosunmu (quadriceps) will play and is not under a minutes restriction for Wednesday's Play-In Tournament game against the Hawks, Will Gottlieb of AllCHGO.com reports.

Dosunmu missed the last four games of the regular season with a right quad contusion, but he's been given the green light for Wednesday's Play-In game. He should be expected to slot back into the starting shooting guard role. Dosunmu made 27 consecutive starts before sustaining the injury, averaging 16.9 points, 4.9 assists and 3.4 rebounds during that stretch.