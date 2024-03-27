Dosunmu (illness) is available for Wednesday's game against the Pacers, Cody Westerlund of 670TheScore.com reports.
As expected, Dosunmu has been upgraded from probable to available and will suit up despite an illness. Over his last five games, Dosunmu has averaged 23.6 points, 5.6 assists, 2.0 rebounds and 1.4 steals in 38.4 minutes per game.
