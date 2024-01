Dosunmu (shoulder) is available for Thursday's game against the Raptors.

Dosunmu was upgraded from questionable to probable after participating in Thursday's morning shootaround, and he's officially been cleared to suit up against Toronto. He's come off the bench in his last five appearances and has averaged 10.2 points, 2.4 assists and 2.0 rebounds in 20.2 minutes per game during that time.