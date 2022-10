The Bulls announced that Dosunmu would start at point guard versus the Pelicans on Tuesday.

With Lonzo Ball expected to miss a significant portion of this season, the Bulls are looking for a point guard to start in his place. Dosunmu appears to have the most upside after a promising rookie season in which he averaged 8.8 points, 3.3 assists, 2.8 rebounds and 0.8 steals in 27.4 minutes over 77 games. The second-year guard will be given the chance to earn his starting role this preseason.