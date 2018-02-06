Bulls' Cameron Payne: Aiming to play in G-League prior to All-Star break
Payne (foot) is looking to play in G-League games prior to the All-Star break, then returning to the NBA roster after the break, Marc J. Spears of ESPN.com reports.
This is positive news for Payne, as he seems to be ready to return to action. With two weeks left until the All-Star break, Payne will look to get some work in the G-League prior to making his Chicago Bulls debut. He will likely be on a minutes restriction in his G-League action as well as when he's in the NBA. The Bulls have a deep backcourt, so Payne likely won't provide much fantasy value when he does make his return.
