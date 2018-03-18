Bulls' Cameron Payne: Provides 10 assists in start
Payne produced 13 points (5-11 FG, 3-6 3Pt), 10 assists and two rebounds in 31 minutes during Saturday's 114-109 loss to Cleveland.
Payne moved into the starting lineup with Kris Dunn (toe) unavailable due to injury. In his first start, Payne was able to record his first double-double of the season but failed to add any defensive numbers. There is a chance Dunn is forced to miss additional time and if this is the case, Payne could be worth a look for some short-term value, especially as owners head into the fantasy playoffs.
