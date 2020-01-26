Play

Hutchison is probable for Monday's game against the Spurs with right shoulder soreness.

Hutchison returned to action in early January after a 17-game absence due to the right shoulder issue, but he's continued to be listed on the injury report with soreness. The 23-year-old is averaging 5.8 points, 3.0 rebounds and 1.3 steals in 15.2 minutes since retaking the court and is likely to play through the issue again Monday.

More News
Our Latest Stories