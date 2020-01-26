Hutchison is probable for Monday's game against the Spurs with right shoulder soreness.

Hutchison returned to action in early January after a 17-game absence due to the right shoulder issue, but he's continued to be listed on the injury report with soreness. The 23-year-old is averaging 5.8 points, 3.0 rebounds and 1.3 steals in 15.2 minutes since retaking the court and is likely to play through the issue again Monday.