Bulls' Chandler Hutchison: No timeline for return
Coach Jim Boylen said Wednesday that Hutchison (toe) remains without a definitive timeline for a return, K.C. Johnson of the Chicago Tribune reports.
Coming out of the All-Star break, Hutchison was able to shed the walking boot that had been protecting the fractured sesamoid bone in his right foot, but doctors have yet to clear the rookie to resume on-court work. At this stage, Hutchison is probably safe to rule out for the rest of February, and a clear target date probably won't be known until he's able to take contact in practice.
