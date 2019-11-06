Hutchison finished with five points (2-2 FG, 1-1 3PT, 0-3 FT) in 15 minutes of action Tuesday against the Lakers.

It was the season debut for Hutchison, who had been nursing a strained hamstring for the previous few weeks. The second-year wing was on a minutes restriction, which could continue for another game or two as he works back toward full strength. The Bulls play again Wednesday in Atlanta on the second night of a back-to-back.