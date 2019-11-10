Bulls' Chandler Hutchison: Scores 13 points in starting role
Hutchison finished with 13 points (6-10 FG, 1-2 3Pt), four rebounds, two steals, and two blocks in 23 minutes during Saturday's 117-94 loss to the Rockets.
Hutchison moved into the starting lineup with Otto Porter (foot) on the sidelines. He played just 23 minutes but was able to contribute if you streamed him in for the day. The four defensive stats seem like a bit of a fluke and we would need to see more of this to consider him a viable standard league player.
More News
-
Bulls' Chandler Hutchison: Entering starting lineup•
-
Bulls' Chandler Hutchison: Quiet off bench in debut•
-
Bulls' Chandler Hutchison: In line for 8-to-16 minutes Tuesday•
-
Bulls' Chandler Hutchison: Active Sunday•
-
Bulls' Chandler Hutchison: Upgraded to probable•
-
Bulls' Chandler Hutchison: Says he's "ready to go"•
-
Week 4 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions and mostly avoid three teams...
-
Fantasy Hoops Mailbag: Trade talk
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with tough lineup decisions and...
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 3
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league.
-
Week 3 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help you make smarter lineup decisions and mostly avoid...
-
Fantasy Hoops Mailbag: First edition
Mike Barner unveils the Fantasy Basketball mailbag in which he tries to help sort out lineup...
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 2
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league.