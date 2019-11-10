Hutchison finished with 13 points (6-10 FG, 1-2 3Pt), four rebounds, two steals, and two blocks in 23 minutes during Saturday's 117-94 loss to the Rockets.

Hutchison moved into the starting lineup with Otto Porter (foot) on the sidelines. He played just 23 minutes but was able to contribute if you streamed him in for the day. The four defensive stats seem like a bit of a fluke and we would need to see more of this to consider him a viable standard league player.