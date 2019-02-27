Bulls' Chandler Hutchison: Still without timetable
Hutchison (toe) is increasing his on-court activity but remains without a firm timetable, KC Johnson of the Chicago Tribune reports.
Hutchison was observed going through sprints and conditioning drills during Wednesday's shootaround, but the Bulls have neglected to offer anything in the way of a firm return timeline. The rookie first-rounder hasn't played since fracturing his toe on Jan. 25, but he figures to be back in the mix sometime in early-to-mid March. Prior to the injury, Hutchison had started his last 11 games -- averaging 29.2 MPG in that span -- but the Bulls have made some roster changes in the interim, so what role he'll step back into down the stretch remains to be seen.
