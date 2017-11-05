Nwaba suffered a right ankle sprain during Saturday's 96-90 loss to the Pelicans, Paul Skrbina of the Chicago Tribune reports.

Nwaba was starting his third consecutive game after taking over the top spot ahead of Paul Zipser. However, in the third quarter, Nwaba collided with Jameer Nelson of the Pelicans and had to be helped off the floor by his teammates. Nwaba is expected to be reevaluated on Sunday, which should give us a better indication on whether or not he'll be available for Tuesday's game against the Raptors.