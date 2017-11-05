Bulls' David Nwaba: Suffers sprained ankle Saturday
Nwaba suffered a right ankle sprain during Saturday's 96-90 loss to the Pelicans, Paul Skrbina of the Chicago Tribune reports.
Nwaba was starting his third consecutive game after taking over the top spot ahead of Paul Zipser. However, in the third quarter, Nwaba collided with Jameer Nelson of the Pelicans and had to be helped off the floor by his teammates. Nwaba is expected to be reevaluated on Sunday, which should give us a better indication on whether or not he'll be available for Tuesday's game against the Raptors.
More News
-
Week 4 Projections and Schedule
Check out the top players for the upcoming week, as well as the schedule for each team.
-
Sell-high: Klay losing value?
Looking to make a trade? Here are some players to consider moving while their value is hig...
-
Early-season rookie watch
This could be one of the best rookie classes in years. We catch up with the talented youngsters...
-
Waiver Wire: Filling Fultz void
Two full weeks of action have created new options for Fantasy owners, including the 76ers point...
-
The latest injury updates and analysis
Worried about injuries to Kawhi Leonard, Chris Paul, and Anthony Davis? We've got the latest...
-
Stock Watch: Jackson showing signs
Who is moving up, who is moving down? We take a look around the league after the first week...