Bulls' Denzel Valentine: Enters starting lineup Saturday

Valentine will start at shooting guard Saturday against the Cavaliers, K.C. Johnson of the Chicago Tribune reports.

Valentine will step into the starting lineup Saturday with Zach LaVine unavailable due to tendinitis in his knee. In 32 starts this season, Valentine is averaging 9.8 points, 6.1 rebounds and 3.3 assists across 29.9 minutes.

