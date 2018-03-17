Bulls' Denzel Valentine: Enters starting lineup Saturday
Valentine will start at shooting guard Saturday against the Cavaliers, K.C. Johnson of the Chicago Tribune reports.
Valentine will step into the starting lineup Saturday with Zach LaVine unavailable due to tendinitis in his knee. In 32 starts this season, Valentine is averaging 9.8 points, 6.1 rebounds and 3.3 assists across 29.9 minutes.
More News
-
Bulls' Denzel Valentine: Posts all-around game Sunday•
-
Bulls' Denzel Valentine: Leads team with 20 points•
-
Bulls' Denzel Valentine: Pours in 14 points off bench Tuesday•
-
Bulls' Denzel Valentine: Double-double off bench Monday•
-
Bulls' Denzel Valentine: Headed back to bench role•
-
Bulls' Denzel Valentine: Double-doubles in start•
-
Fantasy Hoops Stock Watch
Who is moving up? Who is struggling? We take a look at the last few weeks of NBA action.
-
Playoff schedule analysis
We take a look at the schedule for every team on the bubble of the playoff picture down the...
-
Week 22 Waiver targets, schedule
Fantasy playoffs are either here or near, and Alex Rikleen says there’s help available on the...
-
2018's Biggest Disappointments
With the season winding down, we're taking a look at the biggest disappointments in Fantasy...
-
Offseason preview, keeper strategy
The Fantasy Hoops season nearly over, Jeff Edgerton helps Fantasy owners prepare for the offseason...
-
Week 21 Waiver Wire
There is plenty of talent available at this late hour of the season. Alex Rikleen starts his...