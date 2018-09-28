Bulls' Denzel Valentine: Nursing ankle injury
Valentine didn't participate in Thursday's practice due to ankle soreness and is without a timetable for a return, K.C. Johnson of the Chicago Tribune reports.
The specific nature of the injury isn't immediately clear, but it's serious enough to keep him from practicing. Valentine should be considered questionable ahead of the Bulls' preseason opener Sunday against the Pelicans.
