Holiday will come off the bench for Wednesday's season finale against the Pistons, K.C. Johnson of the Chicago Tribune reports.

Coach Fred Hoiberg has opted to give Sean Kilpatrick the nod at shooting guard. Holiday has seen his workload in flux lately, but has averaged 13.0 points, 3.3 rebounds, 2.8 assists and 2.0 steals in 28.0 minutes over the past four games.