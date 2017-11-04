Bulls' Justin Holiday: Scores 19 points Friday

Holiday accumulated 19 points (7-12 FG, 2-6 3Pt, 3-3 FT), two rebounds, two steals and one assist across 29 minutes during Friday's 105-83 win over the Magic.

After a poor stretch of three games where he shot just 26.2 percent from the field, Holiday found his stroke Friday, making over 50 percent of his looks. Fantasy owners looking for efficiency may want to look elsewhere when it comes to Holiday. That said, coming into Friday's game, he was averaging 15.5 field-goal attempts per game (and 9.2 three-point attempts), which gives him a significant shot at big point totals on any given night.