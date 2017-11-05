Bulls' Justin Holiday: Shines again in overtime loss
Holiday contributed 18 points (7-20 FG, 3-10 3Pt, 1-2 FT), nine rebounds, three steals, one assist and on steal across 43 minutes in Saturday's 96-90 loss to New Orleans.
Holiday led Chicago in scoring on Saturday, en-route to 18 points. He has had a break-out to begin the season, forced into a primary offensive role due to the Bulls lack of scoring ability. He has scored in double-figures in seven of the eight games, while adding almost three three-pointers and one steal per outing. Zach LaVine (knee) will eventually return and take some minutes away from him, but with no date confirmed, he is fine to keep rolling out there in both daily and season-long leagues.
More News
-
Bulls' Justin Holiday: Scores 19 points Friday•
-
Bulls' Justin Holiday: Scores 25 points in Tuesday's loss•
-
Bulls' Justin Holiday: Drops 15 points Thursday•
-
Bulls' Justin Holiday: Scores 17 in Friday's loss•
-
Bulls' Justin Holiday: Named starter to begin year•
-
Bulls' Justin Holiday: Double-doubles with 28 points Tuesday•
-
Week 4 Projections and Schedule
Check out the top players for the upcoming week, as well as the schedule for each team.
-
Sell-high: Klay losing value?
Looking to make a trade? Here are some players to consider moving while their value is hig...
-
Early-season rookie watch
This could be one of the best rookie classes in years. We catch up with the talented youngsters...
-
Waiver Wire: Filling Fultz void
Two full weeks of action have created new options for Fantasy owners, including the 76ers point...
-
The latest injury updates and analysis
Worried about injuries to Kawhi Leonard, Chris Paul, and Anthony Davis? We've got the latest...
-
Stock Watch: Jackson showing signs
Who is moving up, who is moving down? We take a look around the league after the first week...