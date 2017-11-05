Bulls' Justin Holiday: Shines again in overtime loss

Holiday contributed 18 points (7-20 FG, 3-10 3Pt, 1-2 FT), nine rebounds, three steals, one assist and on steal across 43 minutes in Saturday's 96-90 loss to New Orleans.

Holiday led Chicago in scoring on Saturday, en-route to 18 points. He has had a break-out to begin the season, forced into a primary offensive role due to the Bulls lack of scoring ability. He has scored in double-figures in seven of the eight games, while adding almost three three-pointers and one steal per outing. Zach LaVine (knee) will eventually return and take some minutes away from him, but with no date confirmed, he is fine to keep rolling out there in both daily and season-long leagues.