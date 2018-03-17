Holiday will start at shooting guard for Saturday's game against the Cavaliers, K.C. Johnson of the Chicago Tribune reports.

The Bulls are set to be without usual starters, Kris Dunn (toe), Zach LaVine (knee) and Lauri Markkanen (back), which allows Holiday to rejoin the rotation and jump back into the starting lineup. After being a DNP-CD the last three games, Holiday should see a fairly large workload Saturday, giving him a temporary uptick in fantasy value. That said, other than a punt-play option for Saturday's DFS slate, Holiday continues to remain outside the rotation on most nights, which severely limits his season-long utility.