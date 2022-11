Hill produced 20 points (7-12 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 3-3 FT), eight rebounds, three assists and two steals in 30 minutes in Saturday's 119-99 win over the Charge.

Hill was perfect from the field in the second half, going 5-for-5 and scoring 12 of his 20 points. He continues to be a presence on the defensive end of the floor and is averaging 2.2 steals per contest through his first five games.