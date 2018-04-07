Bulls' Noah Vonleh: Listed out Saturday

Vonleh (calf) is listed as out on the team's game notes in advance of Saturday's matchup with the Nets.

Vonleh has been nursing a calf injury of late, and it looks as though it will keep him out for a second straight game. His next chance to play will come Monday when the Bulls again square off with the Nets -- this time, in Brooklyn.

