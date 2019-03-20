Bulls' Otto Porter: Ruled out vs. Wiz
Porter (shoulder) will not play Wednesday against the Wizards, KC Johnson of the Chicago Tribune reports.
Porter is dealing with a rotator cuff issue in his dominant, right hand, and the Bulls will hold him out Wednesday after he underwent an MRI. With a few days off before Saturday's matchup with the Jazz, the hope is that Porter will be able to get back on the floor before the end of the week.
