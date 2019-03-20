Bulls' Otto Porter: Ruled out vs. Wiz

Porter (shoulder) will not play Wednesday against the Wizards, KC Johnson of the Chicago Tribune reports.

Porter is dealing with a rotator cuff issue in his dominant, right hand, and the Bulls will hold him out Wednesday after he underwent an MRI. With a few days off before Saturday's matchup with the Jazz, the hope is that Porter will be able to get back on the floor before the end of the week.

More News
Our Latest Stories