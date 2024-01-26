Williams (ankle) is available for Thursday's game against the Lakers.
Williams will shed another probable tag to appear in his fourth straight game for the Bulls. The forward has scored in double figures in three straight contests with a total of eight triples in that stretch.
More News
-
Bulls' Patrick Williams: Expected to play Thursday•
-
Bulls' Patrick Williams: Cleared for action•
-
Bulls' Patrick Williams: Considered probable for Monday•
-
Bulls' Patrick Williams: Scores 15 points in start•
-
Bulls' Patrick Williams: Will play, start Saturday•
-
Bulls' Patrick Williams: Questionable against Grizzlies•