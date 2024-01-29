Williams (foot) has been ruled out for Tuesday's game against the Raptors.

Williams missed back-to-back games in mid-January due to an ankle injury but returned Jan. 18 and played in four straight games (three starts) before being sidelined Saturday due to a foot injury. It's unclear if the two issues are related, but the fourth-year wing will miss his fifth game of January on Tuesday. His next chance to suit up will come Wednesday in Charlotte, while Julian Phillips, Dalen Terry and Alex Caruso are candidates for increased roles versus Toronto.