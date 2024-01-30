The Bulls announced Tuesday that Williams has been diagnosed with acute bone edema in his left foot and will be re-evaluated in two weeks, K.C. Johnson of NBC Sports Chicago reports.

This is a tough blow for Williams and the Bulls. Given this re-evaluation date, it's likely that Williams will be sidelined until the All-Star break which means he would miss at least eight more games. Julian Phillips is coming off an excellent showing Sunday against Portland with 11 points, two rebounds, one assist, one block and one three-pointer, and he could see more opportunities while Williams is sidelined.