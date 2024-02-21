Bulls head coach Billy Donovan said Williams (foot) has begun light ramp-up activities but hasn't resumed running and remains without a clear timeline for returning to game action, Julia Poe of the Chicago Tribune reports.

Williams hasn't played since Jan. 25 due to a bone edema in his left foot. Though Williams seems to be in a better spot on the health front nearly a month after suffering the injury, he still appears to be at least a week or more away from being ready to play in games. Williams can safely be ruled out for Thursday's game against the Celtics, and likely a few more contests to follow.