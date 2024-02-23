The Bulls announced Friday that Williams will undergo surgery to address bone edema in his left foot and will be out for the remainder of 2023-24.

Williams hasn't played since Jan. 25 due to his left foot injury and will now be shut down for the remainder of the season. Ayo Dosunmu, Julian Phillips and Alex Caruso should continue to receive increased playing time in his absence. Williams will end the 2023-24 campaign averaging 10.0 points, 3.9 rebounds and 1.5 assists in 27.3 minutes across 43 appearances.