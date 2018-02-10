Bulls' Robin Lopez: Scores 19 points Friday

Lopez scored 19 points (8-11 FG, 0-1 3PT, 3-7 FT) to go with three rebounds and one block in 28 minutes during Friday's 114-113 win against Minnesota.

While Lopez is having a career year as a scorer (12.5 points), he has struggled to pile up the point as of late. His 19 points against Minnesota were only the second time in his last seven games in which he scored in double figures. The center has also found difficulty rebounding, averaging 3.7 boards in his last seven games. Lopez will look to build on his resurgent scoring night when Chicago takes on Washington on Saturday.