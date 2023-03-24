Taylor managed 18 points (7-16 FG, 2-7 3Pt, 1-1 FT), 15 rebounds, four assists and two steals across 38 minutes in Windy City's 93-89 loss to Maine on Tuesday.

The big man continued to parlay his NBA experience into G League domination, tying for the team lead in scoring while setting the pace in rebounds. Taylor had just posted a 23-point, 17-rebound double-double versus the Red Claws in Sunday's contest as well, meaning his two highest totals on the glass thus far have come at the expense of Maine.