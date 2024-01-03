Taylor recorded zero points (0-5 FG, 0-2 3Pt), five rebounds, one assist, one block and one steal over 20 minutes during Tuesday's 110-97 loss to the 76ers.

Nikola Vucevic (groin) and Torrey Craig (heel) remain out, and Patrick Williams (ankle) left the contest early, allowing Taylor, Dalen Terry, Julian Phillips and Adama Sanogo to see increased roles in the second half of a blowout loss. Taylor's 20 minutes was a season-high mark, and he also made an impact defensively, which somewhat salvaged his poor offensive night. Taylor has played at least 14 minutes in three straight games, but he's averaged just 2.7 points, 4.0 rebounds and 1.3 assists in 17.0 minutes during that stretch.