Taylor provided no counting stats in two minutes during Monday's 118-100 loss to the Heat.
The Bulls dusted Taylor off Monday, affording him playing time for just the fourth time all season. To this point, he has played a total of nine minutes, scoring a whopping two points. Obviously, there is no value here, even in the deepest of leagues.
