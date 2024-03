Taylor accumulated no counting stats in one minute during Saturday's 124-113 loss to the Celtics.

Taylor played one minute in garbage time, the first time he has seen the floor in over a week. To this point, he has played in only 28 games all season, averaging 1.5 points and 1.3 rebounds in 6.2 minutes per game. Common sense would tell you that he is not worth considering in fantasy leagues.