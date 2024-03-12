Taylor registered two points (1-1 FG), one rebound and one assist in seven minutes during Monday's 127-92 loss to the Mavericks.

Since the All-Star break, Taylor has appeared in seven out of the Bulls' last 10, averaging 1.1 points and 1.0 rebounds in 5.4 minutes. The 24-year-old forward has been overshadowed by Onuralp Bitim lately, who has averaged 16.4 minutes in the last 10 contests. Expect Taylor's minutes to remain limited behind Julian Phillips, Torrey Craig, Dalen Terry and Bitim off the bench.