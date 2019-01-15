Selden is listed as probable for Tuesday's game against the Lakers with a back contusion.

Initially a fringe rotation player for coach Jim Boylen after being acquired Jan. 3 from the Grizzlies, Selden has cracked the 20-minute mark in both of the Bulls' past two contests. He may have tweaked his back at some point during those games, but the expectation is that he'll; be available off the bench Tuesday.