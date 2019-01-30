Oliver will be out for the remainder of the season due to a right ankle injury, Adam Johnson of 2Ways10Days.com reports.

Oliver had to be stretchered off the court Tuesday. He'll finish the season averaging 15.5 points, 9.2 rebounds, 2.1 blocks, 1.8 assists and 1.2 steals across 26.6 minutes. In conjunction with the news about Oliver, the Blue Coats have acquired Lenjo Kilo from the player pool.