Cat Barber: Pours in 33 in loss
Barber poured in 33 points (11-24 FG, 3-7 3Pt, 8-9 FT) and added seven assists and two rebounds during Friday's 124-122 loss to Delaware.
Barber took control of Greensboro's offense Friday due to Damien Wilkins (oral surgery) being inactive and responded by chipping in 33 points on 45.8 percent shooting. Aside from a slow start this season, the former North Carolina State guard has really turned up the pace lately and is now averaging 17.3 points per game to go along with 4.4 assists.
