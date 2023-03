Barber was held scoreless (0-2 FG) across seven minutes during Saturday's 122-120 loss to Birmingham.

Barber failed to score in back-to-back games to end the regular season after posting 19 points in a loss to the 905 on March 21. Across 26 regular-season appearances, he averaged 10.6 points while shooting 40.4 percent from the field and 38.5 percent from deep.