Barber mustered 16 points (7-13 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 1-1 FT), four assists, two rebounds and one steal in 28 minutes during Sunday's 116-104 loss to the Oklahoma City Blue.

Barber missed both his three-point attempts but was efficient from the field and scored in double figures for the first time in his last five games. Across 20 appearances, the 28-year-old is averaging 11.8 points, 4.1 assists and 2.8 rebounds in 22.6 minutes per game.