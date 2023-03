Barber tallied 19 points (5-10 FG, 6-8 FT), three assists, one rebound and one block in 31 minutes during Tuesday's 111-104 loss to the Raptors 905.

Barber had a busy night at the charity stripe, posting season highs in attempts and makes, and scored his most points since dropping 23 in a win over the Maine Celtics on Feb. 23. Across 24 appearances, he's averaging 11.5 points while shooting 41.5 percent from the field and 39.2 percent from deep.