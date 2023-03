Barber produced 12 points (3-6 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 3-4 FT), four rebounds, three assists and one block in 19 minutes during Thursday's 120-117 win over the Greensboro Swarm.

Barber has scored in double figures off the bench in back-to-back games. Across 21 appearances, he's averaging 11.8 points while shooting 41.5 percent from the field and 39.2 percent from deep.