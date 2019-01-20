Payne will start Saturday's game against the Nuggets, Harrison Wind of BSNDenver.com reports.

Payne started 11 of the first 12 games of the season for the Cavaliers, but Saturday marks his first time in the starting lineup since November 17. The 24-year-old has scored 26 points over the last two games (10-17 FG). Payne takes the starting spot of Alec Burks at Denver.