Osman put up 11 points (5-9 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 1-4 FT), and added four rebounds and two assists in a win over the Pistons on Thursday.

Osman contributed to the Cavaliers' first win in six games in this one. He's been solid lately, posting 15.4 points and 2.8 threes per game in the five outings leading up to this one. Osman isn't necessarily a must-own player while Larry Nance (knee) misses time, and his numbers may have been inflated a bit due to the overtime period of this game, but he's worth keeping an eye on - especially as the trade deadline gets closer, and Kevin Love's name continues to surface.