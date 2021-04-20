Sexton scored 28 points (12-20 FG, 1-1 3Pt, 3-3 FT) to go along with seven rebounds, four assists, two blocks and one steal across 38 minutes in Monday's loss to the Pistons.

Sexton shot well from all areas of the floor to continue an impressive scoring stretch, as he's averaged 25.4 points across his last ten games. He also found found ways to contribute across the rest of the box score, matching a season-high in rebounds and reaching at least four assists for the fourth time in his last six contests. Sexton's defensive contributions were also welcomed, though this effort marked only the fourth time in his career he's blocked multiple shots in a game.