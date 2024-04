Sexton (illness) is doubtful for Friday's game against the Clippers, Andy Larsen of The Salt Lake Tribune reports.

Sexton has missed the last two games due to his illness, and although it's somewhat encouraging to see him listed as doubtful rather than being immediately ruled out, it seems likely that he'll be sidelined once again Friday. Assuming he sits against the Clippers, his final chance to suit up during the regular season will be Sunday against the Warriors.