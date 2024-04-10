Sexton (illness) will not play Tuesday against the Nuggets, Ben Anderson of KSL News Salt Lake City reports.

The writing was on the wall once Sexton was downgraded to questionable earlier in the day. With the Jazz out of playoff contention, it's not a surprise to see them err on the side of caution. With Sexton out, guys like Talen Horton-Tucker, Jason Preston and Kira Lewis could have more opportunities.